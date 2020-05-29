Maharashtra: Pune Crime Rate Witnesses Drop In April, Crime Against Women Rise Marginally

Amid the nationwide lockdown put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the crime rate in Pune reduced six-folds during the month of April. Bachchan Singh, Pune DCP (Crime), on Thursday informed that the crime rate in the city during the lockdown has reduced six times in April; however, the disputes pertaining to property and crime against women have marginally increased.

The number of body offences is increasing: Pune DCP

"As per our analysis of crimes rate during the lockdown, the crime rate went down by six times in April. But now the number of body offences is increasing. The crimes related to a property dispute and a crime against women are also rising marginally," Bachchan Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Spike in cyber crimes in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state for the infectious disease, cyber crimes during the lockdown have also increased. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday, May 23 in a video message said that there has been a spike in the number of cyber crimes in the state since the lockdown was induced.

Citing the recent TikTok video that had promoted serious crimes rape and acid attack, the home minister warned of strict action against those involved in such acts and found posting condemnable content on social media that promote crime. According to Deshmukh, so far, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered 410 offences and arrested 213 persons in connection with cybercrimes.

Increase In Cybercrime Against Women During Lockdown

There has been a significant increase in cybercrime against women, especially sextortion, amid the lockdown with "caged criminals" targeting them online, say experts. According to the National Commission for Women (NCW) data, 54 cybercrime complaints were received online in April in comparison to 37 complaints received online and by post in March, and 21 complaints in February. The panel is taking complaints online due to the lockdown. Cyber experts, however, said the numbers are just the “tip of the iceberg”.

"We received a total of 412 genuine complaints of cyber abuse from March 25 till April 25. Out of these, as many as 396 complaints were serious ones from women, (and these) ranged from abuse, indecent exposure, unsolicited obscene pictures, threats, malicious emails claiming their account was hacked, ransom demands, blackmail and more," said the founder of the Akancha Foundation, Akancha Srivastava.

