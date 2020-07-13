India's Only 'Golden Tiger' Spotted In Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A very rare Golden Tabby tiger has been spotted in Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The tigress has been photographed by Mayuresh Hendre who works as a Naturalist and Destination Manager with luxury cruise ship MV Mahabahu. This is the only sighting of a Golden tiger in India.

This female Golden tiger is believed to be the only recorded individual in the wild in the 21st century. Though there are earlier records of sightings in different parts of India from the 1900s, no photographic records exist in the wild, said Mayuresh Hendre to Republic Media Network.

"I was very lucky to photograph this female Golden Tiger in Kaziranga National Park, during Boat Safari with luxury river cruise MV Mahabaahu which runs in the Brahmaputra. I have fondly named her Goldie after six successful sightings of the individual," Mayuresh said.

He further added, "I consider myself very fortunate that nature bestowed upon me with its best-kept secret - the only truly wild Golden tiger." It may be mentioned that Golden Tigers can be seen in zoos and breeding centres for tigers, all across the world. But no verified records in the wild exist.

Here are the photos:

'A prominent facial scar'

The Golden Tiger or Golden Tabby Tiger is a very rare morph of a Royal Bengal tiger. This occurrence is believed to be caused due to recessive genes in individuals, as a result of inbreeding. In the wild, this is caused due to excessive inbreeding with a fragmented population, caused by habitat destruction and loss of connectivity. It has been learnt that the spotted Golden tigress is of reproductive age and has been seen marking her territory in the Eastern Range of National Park, thrice.

"She also has many battle scars and injuries that she has sustained most probably during territorial fights with other tigers. A prominent facial scar and a torn left ear can be seen if you observe the photograph carefully. It is unknown if these battle scars are a result of fights due to her unique appearance," Mayuresh said.

He further stressed on the need to create more tiger corridors as a golden tiger is not a sign of joy, but a cause of worry as it happens only because of inbreeding due to loss of connectivity with other tigers in the area.

