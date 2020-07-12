Human Tricks Cat Into Eating Cabbage, His Reaction Triggers Laughter On Internet

While feline go a bundle on playing with yarn, strings, and threads alike, a hilarious footage of a grey cat realizing that the string it had clenched in its teeth is actually a cabbage has left the internet in splits. Shared on Reddit by the user ‘Kimcheeandeggs’, the clip was captioned as, “The moment he realizes it’s cabbage, not the string”. Upvoted by 6.4k people, the video shows a playful cat that chews on the green ‘yarn like’ piece its owner suspends to catch the pet’s attention. The cat’s reaction after it realizes that the long thin material it had chewed on and ingested imagining to be a mouse tail was a vegetable has fascinated the Reddit community.

“I cuddle you, I meow when you come home, I eat all the spiders and flies, I keep a lookout for birds all day and you do THIS to me. How dare you, “a commenter summarized the cat’s "shocked" reaction after it eats the cabbage. The grey-furred feline was caught staring wide-eyed in disbelief at its owner for being tricked into consuming the cabbage while it thought it was interacting with a toy. Often, cats are fond of strings, and vegetables, not so much. The pet felines are attracted to the plain threads of twine which is their all-time favourite as they can wiggle and goof with it all day. With an appeal of a mice’s tail, the strings allow the feline to tap into their innate predatory sense. However, the feline in the video feels cheated. The owner cleverly gashed the cabbage into thin threads and tricked the fluffy pet to consume it, only he was caught in the end and was met with a harsh piercing look from his beloved meowing companion.

It activated 'kill mode'

“That looks says ‘You betrayed me’”, Cooper, a Reddit user pointed out. “You have betrayed me, Darla, how could you. You know the taste of a string is far better than that poisonous ball plant,” noted the other. “Why have you done this?” asked a third worried about the cat’s reaction that the others said looked like the cat was plotting to “kill you in your sleep". “I love that cat reaction are either jump 30ft straight up or completely stop moving and stare,” wrote the third. “Lmao! My dog duo does the same thing,” said the fourth.

