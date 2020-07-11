Good News: From India's Record-breaking Tiger Census To Seagull's Rescue, 5 Best Moments

As challenging as this year has been for millions across the globe since the beginning, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days. But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From India’s tiger census making a world record to a man coming to seagull’s rescue, these are five best from today.

Man comes to seagull's rescue

A video of a man helping out a young seagull that fell out of its nest is going viral on social media. The 17-second-clip shows a man holding a small plastic container filled with water. The baby seagull can be seen pecking its beak into the container and gulping water in the most adorable manner. The seagull can also be seen looking up again and again for ‘reassurance’. The heartwarming interaction between the man and the bird goes on until the very end of the video.

India’s tiger census sets world record

India’s tiger estimation for the year 2018 has been awarded the Guinness World Record on July 11 for being the largest camera-trap wildlife survey. According to the Guinness Book of World Record, the fourth edition of the census was the ‘most comprehensive’ to date, in terms of both resource and data amassed. While sharing the news of the ‘great moment’ on Twitter, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the country fulfilled its aim to double the tiger numbers four years before the target.

Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India fulfilled its resolve to double tiger numbers 4 years before the target through #SankalpSeSiddhi. @GWR @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/ChnPkCEzUG — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 11, 2020

Auto with hand-washing system

While the COVID-19 pandemic has aligned people’s focus on the importance of maintaining good health and immunity, another aspect of the crisis is the need for exercising the long-neglected “cleanliness and hygiene” in the surrounding. In one such video that has inspired business tycoon Anand Mahindra, an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai modified his vehicle with health safety measures like the sink for washing hands and bin segregation for waste disposal. Sharing the footage on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “One silver lining of COVID 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat”.

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

Toddler fakes injury

In an adorable video that was recently uploaded on Twitter, a toddler can be seen faking an injury while playing at swings. In the viral clip, the baby pretends to be hit by the swing and then proceeds to fall down and roll on the floor trying to fake an injury. The video has left netizens laughing at toddler's tactics with hundreds of hilarious comments appreciating the cheeky antics.

My son be fakiiiiing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pz7kbCyAjE — M. Dot (@jordeeenie) July 8, 2020

Stunning photo of Earth captured in 1969

A spectacular image of the Earth captured from the moon from the Apollo 11 spacecraft in 1969 has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin Buzz, the second ever to land on the moon in historic Apollo mission with Neil Armstrong and Mike Collins, the image depicts the limb of the moon representing the Earth on the horizon which was shot on July 20. Buzz captioned the #thursdaythrowback image as “the view of home never gets old”. With more than 14,000 likes, the imagery has captured the attention of internet users.

