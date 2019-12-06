Thane: RPF Constable's Quick Reflexes Save A Man From Being Run Over By Train

In a heroic act, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable risked his life to save a man, who was moments away from being run over by a passenger train at Thane station. The incident happened on Tuesday night when a commuter tried to change platforms by crossing over through the railway tracks. Thane railway station is one of the most crowded suburban and long-distance stations right at the end of Mumbai.

CCTV footage shows the moment the man – later identified as Babban Sonawne – froze at the sight of the approaching express train. In a prompt rescue effort, constable Anil Kumar, who was deputed at Platform no 7, jumped on the tracks and hauled Sonawne up the platform. In the blink of an eye, he swiftly jumped out of the train's way.

#WATCH: RPF Constable Anil Kr, deployed at Thane Railway Station, risked his life to save a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming towards him. Kumar jumped onto the track, hauled the man up the platform&then managed to jump out of the train's way.(03.12) pic.twitter.com/Y7sNucBzse — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said that constable Anil Kumar will be recommended for a suitable award.

Other Incidents

Earlier on September 24, the Ministry of Railways revealed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had saved the life of a passenger at the Ahmedabad railway station. In a video of the CCTV footage posted by the Ministry on microblogging website Twitter, a young man with a backpack is seen running down the stairs and trying to board the moving 12915 Ashram Express train.

In the process, he slips and is being dragged by the train as it gains speed. At that juncture, two RPF personnel were on patrol duty. The Ministry stated that they immediately rushed to the spot and rescued him just as he was about to fall between the platform and the train. They managed to push him inside the coach and he escaped unscathed. Citing this incident, it cautioned people to not try entering or exiting a train when it is moving.

