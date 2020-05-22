Rajasthan Sends UP Rs 36 Lakh Bill For Transport Of Students From Kota; Wants RTGS Payment

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has demanded a payment of over Rs 36 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi. Writing a letter to the UPSRTC, the Rajasthan Transport Corporation said that between April 17 and 19 they have provided transportation to students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi.

They further added, "The due amount to RSRTC is Rs 36,36,664 which is to be paid via RTGS medium. The amount is still due and the Corporation requests its payment without delay." The RSRTC also provided their bank account details in the letter for the payment. Meanwhile, last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made arrangements for the return of over 10,500 students of Uttar Pradesh studying in Kota by buses.

Read: Priyanka Vadra aide Ajay Lallu arrested amid protest to let buses into UP from Rajasthan

Buses not allowed to enter UP

On Sunday, a Rajasthan cabinet minister claimed that the state government had kept 500 private buses ready to ferry migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh but they were not allowed to enter by the Yogi Adityanath government. Vishvendra Singh, Minister for Tourism and Devasthan, Rajasthan said the buses were stopped at Bahej village on the Uttar Pradesh-Rajasthan border for almost the entire day. Later, the buses were asked to return to Rajasthan, amid the Priyanka Vadra-UP government political row over buses.

Meanwhile, Vadra on Tuesday also claimed that the UP administration had blocked more than 500 buses for several hours at the Uncha Nagla border. In the video posted by her, state Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu and other party officials are seen talking to UP police officials demanding the buses to be allowed entry into the state. She also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to allow 897 buses arranged by her party to run.

Read: Buses arranged by Cong to ferry migrants back home not allowed to enter UP, claims Rajasthan Min

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,123,59, including 63,624 active cases. While 3,435 deaths have been reported overall, around 345,299 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 39,297 and 131,91 cases respectively.

Read: India's Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark from 24 lakh tests; 3,163 deaths & 39,173 recoveries

Read: Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges people to visit hospital if they have COVID-19 symptoms

(With ANI Inputs)