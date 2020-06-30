Saving A Life Is The Best Feeling In World, Says Doctor Couple After Defeating COVID-19

Doctors are fighting a battle against COVID19 on the front foot. On one hand, they are receiving accolades on the other, brickbats. Nevertheless, unaffected by the worldly gestures they continue to serve the nation in this hour of crisis.

Frontline workers continue battle

One such story is of Dr Meet Minaray and his wife Dr Rachna Milind. Both of them have been serving the nation selflessly. Life took a harsh turn when Dr Minaray, who is working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi contracted the deadly disease.

Following Dr Minaray reporting positive for COVID19, his wife, elderly parents and their 10-month old baby also contracted the disease. This was a nightmare for the family.

Dr Minaray while talking to Republic TV said that it was stressful for him as he was a patient of Asthma and Hypertension. His initial reports didn't look well. "I am a patient of hypertension and am also a severe asthmatic. I was worried for my family especially for my baby and my elderly parents," he said. His entire family has recovered now and both the doctors have resumed their duties in their respective hospitals.

Looking at his wife he said she was his strength. To which she casually replied, "Its all in our mind." "It's all in our mind. We need to maintain our integrity. We cannot let difficult situations get to us," Dr Milind said.

Further talking about how helpful his neighbours were, Dr Minaray who lives in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Uttam Nagar said he was overwhelmed by the support his neighbours extended in the testing times. "It is very important to spread positivity especially in this environment of hatred. My neighbours were very cooperative. We informed them so they take care of themselves. They did not distance themselves from us. They kept food and other essentials at our doorstep, ensuring we don't fall short of any commodity. When I came back I was welcomed with immense love," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, his wife said it is important for people to have knowledge about COVID19. No one should react without being aware of the facts. "Education plays a very important role. It is not a non-curable disease, people should know this," she said.

Dr Minaray also spoke about the mental health of a COVID patient, he said it is very important for the society to not abandon a person after they recover from the virus. He asserted that mental psyche of a person who recovers from a disease is fragile and must be taken care of. "During this phase I realised the importance of psychotic training. When I was in a room it was very different. Counselling is important. My co doctors helped me. They ate with me and cooperated well. As a society, we should join hands. Mental support is very important. In my case, my wife also helped me out. I had the support of wonderful friends Dr Amandeep, Dr Amit Malviya, Dr Ajit, Dr Jasmeet, they all kept on motivating me."

Dr Minaray has also donated his plasma, says "there is no better feeling in this world than saving a person's life."

Calling out to COVID patients to donate Plasma he said, "People are spreading wrong messages about donating plasma. You must donate. The feeling of saving somebody is the best feeling in the world."

