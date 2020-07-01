Section-144 Imposed In Mumbai For Non-essential Activities Amid Rising Covid Cases: Police

Section-144 has been imposed in Mumbai by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of COVID-19. The following documents detail the nature of the imposition, in view of rising Covid cases.

"Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory orders for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere including religious places to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 virus in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," the order said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally

A total of 903 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "The total number of cases has reached 77,197 in the city," said BMC adding, "625 patients discharged on Tuesday." At present, there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases and 44,170 patients recovered from the virus. The city has reported 4,554 fatalities as of June 30.

