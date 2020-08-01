Senior Citizens Beaten Up, Forced To Live In Filthy Old Age Home, DCW Takes Cognizance

Delhi Social Welfare and WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal conducted a surprise inspection at an old age home in Nihal Vihar area of the national capital and found out that several senior citizens were forced to live in pitiful conditions, where they were also being beaten up. The minister has ordered strict action against the culprits and directed authorities to make sure that all the senior citizens are rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to Social Welfare Director and Delhi Police in the matter to endure registration of FIR against the owner and rescue of the residents of the home. The DCW planned to conduct a surprise inspection after receiving a complaint on its 181 helpline.

“DCW's 181 women helpline received a complaint from a third person who alleged that some senior citizens were being kept forcefully at this old age home in a miserable condition and were tied and beaten up when they requested to go back to their homes. Upon receiving the complaint, Minister Rajendra Gautam and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal decided to conduct a surprise inspection of the shelter home to assess the condition,” a statement released by DCW read.

It was found by the team which was inspecting the area that even in the current pandemic situation the senior citizens were being forced to live in very close quarters. All women and men were being made to share beds. Also, there was no provision of sanitizers and masks for the residents.

“Upon reaching, the team saw that 19 senior citizens were residing in a small room and there was hardly any space to move. It was observed that most of them were specially-abled. There was no separate living space for man and women many of whom were forced to share beds with each other. The room was in a miserable condition, lacking basic hygiene and sanitation. The stench in the room was unbearable as there was only one toilet and many elderly had defecated on the beds only. There was no caretaker as well and the old residents were made to clean the premises themselves,” the statement added.

According to DCW, women living in the old age home informed that her son left her at the premises but after facing atrocities she wanted to leave to live with her daughter but whenever she tried to leave she was beaten up by the manager of the old age home

“While talking to some of the residents, it was evident that they were very scared and were hesitant in sharing their miseries. One of the women showed courage and informed that her son had left her here 6 months ago and that she wanted to go live with her daughter. She had expressed her desire of leaving that home but whenever she tried, she was tied up and even beaten by the management of the home. The lady was later immediately rescued from the home by the DCW team and was safely sent to her daughter's home, “ the statement highlighted.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter minister Gautam said, “I am deeply disturbed by the condition of the home. I have directed Social Welfare Department to ensure rehabilitation of each and every resident of the home as well as strictest action against the owner of the home. Such abuse shall not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Commenting on the entire episode Maliwal asserted, “One can imagine the trauma these senior citizens must have gone through. Hon'ble Minister Rajendra Gautam ji visited the premises with us and he was also shocked to see the condition there. He was ordered strong action in the matter and has also instructed the department to expedite the process of shifting these residents to a government-run old age home where they would be taken care of. We have also issued notices and shall ensure action."

