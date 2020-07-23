Sonu Punjaban Case: DCW Assists Victim To Get Rs 7 Lakh Compensation

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday announced that it has succeeded in assisting the victim in Sonu Punjaban sex trafficking case by managing to get her Rs 7 lakh compensation through the court. Sonu Punjaban was accorded rigorous imprisonment of 24 years by Delhi POCSO court yesterday in a case related to child trafficking and prostitution.

Judge Pritam Singh at the Delhi POCSO court Dwarka pronounced a strong verdict in a case against Sonu Punjaban observing that she has no right to live in a civilized society and deserves the severest punishment. Judge Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 64,000 on her. The DCW lawyer seeking compensation for the victim had moved an application in the court seeking compensation for the girl.

The court was apprised that the victim suffered immense trauma for many years and was deprived of her childhood. The DCW lawyer underlined that the victim received scars which would impact her future. The court was also told that the victim who is now 23 and was abducted when she was 12-year-old has only received and interim compensation of Rs 2 Lakh.

After hearing the arguments the court decided to order a compensation of Rs 7 Lakh for the victim. Hailing the courts' decision DCW chief Swati Maliwal welcomed the ruling and said, "Sonu Punjaban has been long known as one of the kingpins of sex trafficking and must be punished. The atrocities committed by her on a small child are simply horrific."

"DCW shall continue to assist rape and trafficking survivors in all ways possible. The survivor is 23 years old now and unemployed. DCW will ensure her proper rehabilitation. I appeal to all to please help in the same by writing to us at livingpositive@gmail.com," she added. Additional Public Prosecutor Yogendra Adari represented the victim and ensured all convicts including Sonu Punjaban were accorded rigorous imprisonment.

The victim was only 12 years old when the incident happened she was sold several times, pushed into prostitution. During the proceedings of the court, scary and shocking ordeal of a survivor surfaced. The court also sentenced another accused Sandeep Bedwal to 20 years imprisonment in the case and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 65,000.

