Sixth Coronavirus Positive Case Reported In Mumbai's Dharavi As State's Tally Soars To 690

Taking the tally up to six cases in Asia's biggest slum, A 21 yr male from Dharavi's Madina Nagar tests positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The previous cases were a 30-year-old woman patient, along with a 48-year-old man from Dharavi’s Mukund Nagar, tested positive for the disease. The first victim was a 56-year old male who succumbed to the pandemic before he could be treated. Another sanitation worker who was posted in Dharavi, but resided in Worli too tested positive.

Sixth patient in Dharavi

One more #Coronavirus positive case has been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi. Details of the patient awaited. Reports that 14 new patients have been found in Dharavi is not true: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sources pic.twitter.com/ZkpEdqXkAt — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Dharavi under containment

After the first case was reported from Dharavi, BMC created several containment zones throughout the place, putting over 2500 people under restrictions. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area. Reports state that BMC has already set up a health camp and found 14 high risk and 74 low-risk contacts apart from 32 senior citizens who have been found symptomatic.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 690 cases, with 24 deaths.

