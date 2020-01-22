The Debate
Social Activist Muthappa Rai Quits Public Life After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

City News

Former underworld don and Karnataka social activist Muthappa Rai is set to retire from public life after revealing that he was diagnosed with brain cancer

Muthappa

Former underworld don and social activist Muthappa Rai is set to retire from public life after revealing that he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The realty entrepreneur has decided not to step out of his mansion in Bidadi on Mysuru road in Karnataka.

READ | Anjuman Islam Hubli Holds Dharna Against CAA & NRC In Karnataka

Earlier, Rai had shared details of his health condition saying that he was told he had liver cancer a year ago and had recovered 90% from it. “However, I was again diagnosed with brain cancer and doctors briefed me that I will only live for a few years and decided to return to Bidadi." He maintained that he is not afraid of death and will live with will power.

READ | BJP Distances Itself From Karnataka MLA's Shocking "mosques Used To Store Weapons" Remark

Giving up posts

Rai has also revealed that he has resigned from Jaya Karnataka, a not-for-profit organisation he founded and that aims at improving the quality of life of the people of the state. He also announced his resignation from the post of president of the Karnataka Athletics Association.

READ | Karnataka Joint Action Committee Stage Protest Against CAA & NRC

READ | Narayana Health City Performs Karnataka’s Youngest Heart Transplant

