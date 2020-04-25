South Korean Embassy Partners With NGO To Distribute Food To Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

South Korean Embassy in New Delhi partnered with Annamrita Foundation to distribute food to more than 4,000 people in the national capital. Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil and other staff members of the Embassy participated in the distribution of food to migrant workers.

South Korean embassy distributes food

The esteemed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Shin Bongkil, and his wife joined hands with Annamrita Foundation and served more than 4000 meals among immigrant workers in various parts of Delhi.



We extend our gratitude and appreciation for their support.

A statement by the Embassy read, "This was the part of the Korean government's #StayStrongCampaign implemented in India with the slogan 'Korea-India stay strong together. The budget of today's activity - amounting to 221,000 rupees - was voluntarily raised by the Korean Embassy staff to help the less privileged people of Delhi in these hard times."

The Foundation launched ‘Operation Karuna’ to fight the scourge of hunger among the most vulnerable sections of society.

