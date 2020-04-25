Modi Govt Announces Reopening Of Shops, Non-essential Services; Here's What's Allowed

Announcing a massive decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far reported 23,452 cases of COVID, while 4,814 people have recovered or migrated, 723 deaths have been reported.

What will be open after this order?

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory

Shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Neighbourhood shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Salons and parlours

Standalone shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

All the markets in rural areas, except malls

E-commerce companies only for essential goods.

All non-essential goods and services in urban areas provided they are within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

What will not be open after this order?

Liquor shops

Market complexes, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Shops in markets/ market complexes and shopping malls

Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

Multi-brand and single-brand malls

Shops in the hotspots and containment zones, except essentials

