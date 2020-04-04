PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Appeal: Power Ministry Refutes Claims Of Blackout Due On April 5

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 minutes' appeal, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday had stated that switching off lights can lead to a grid failure and affect emergency services. Refuting his claims, the Ministry of Power on Saturday stated that apprehensions of grid failure and voltage fluctuation are misplaced.

"No call to switch off street lights or appliances at homes. Only lights should be switched off. The lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on. Local bodies have been advised to keep street lights on for public safety," ANI quoted the Power Ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Energy Minister had stated that switching off all lights at a particular moment might lead to a potential blackout as it would affect the demand and supply at the very instance. He stated that it might even take up to 12-16 hours to restore the services as the demand has already decreased from 23,000 megawatts to 13,000 megawatts since factory units are not operating.

PM's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

