Telangana: Police Bust Drug Racket In Hyderabad, 3 Persons Held

Telangana Police on Thursday arrested three people from Kushaiguda area of Hyderabad for allegedly supplying contraband narcotics. The police recovered 150 grams of brown sugar and two kg of marijuana from their possession. The seized drugs are worth Rs 15 lakh in the black market, police said.

"A special operation team (SOT) of Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda and Kushaiguda Police in a joint operation apprehended three persons indulging in illegal procuring, supplying and selling the contraband Narcotic substances," police said in a statement on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh, Anil, and Kishan, all residing in Telangana. Police said that they have been involved in the illegal business for a few years now and had planned to supply the seized drugs on sale during the New Year celebrations. The three have been lodged at Kushaiguda Police station for further action. Hyderabad, that recently witnessed the shocking rape and murder of a young woman doctor, observed a 3% drop in overall crime rate in 2019, a police official said on Thursday.

Overall crime rate dropped by 3% in Hyderabad

"The overall crime rate reduced by 3% in Hyderabad city during 2019 with the number of cases registered during this year decreasing to 15,598 as against 16,084 cases reported in 2018," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters here. The number of rape cases slumped by 16% in 2019 to 150 cases from 178 reported last year. However, crimes against women witnessed an increase with 2,305 cases reported this year as against 2,286 in 2018while kidnapping cases went down by 14%.

He attributed the decrease in crime rate to measures including initiation of Preventive Detention (PD) Act, continuous criminal tracking system, intensive patrolling of patrol cars and blue colts, undertaking regular cordon and search operations and installation of community CCTVs. On traffic enforcement, a total of 49,75,876 cases were booked this year under relevant provisions of the MV Act and other Acts as against 44,34,003 last year.

(With inputs from ANI)