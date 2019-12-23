Hyderabad Rape Case: Bodies Of Accused Handed Over To Families After Re-postmortem

The bodies of all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, was handed over to their families after a second post-mortem by the AIIMS team on Monday. According to sources, the families are likely to shift the dead bodies to their respective native villages for performing the last rites. The second post-mortem, conducted by AIIMS doctors, was recorded in cameras as per directions of the court and the team will submit the report before it in the coming days. The Telangana High Court on Saturday had ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian.

READ: Rape of minors: Convict should be mercilessly punished - Bombay HC

READ: AIIMS team performs second postmortem on 4 accused in Hyderabad vet's rape & murder case

The four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene on December 6. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning.

On December 10, the Supreme Court ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the Telangana encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders. The panel will be headed by a former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar and comprise former Bombay High Court judge Rekha S Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan.

About the Hyderabad rape and murder

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody in the rape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night.

READ: 15-year-old rape victim kills self; father alleges police refused to register complaint

READ: Andhra Pradesh: 60-year-old man allegedly harasses minor, absconding