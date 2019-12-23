Hyderabad Police Issues Advisory For Establishments On New Years Eve

With the New Year approaching, Hyderabad police have issued a two page advisory for hotels, clubs, and pubs in terms of noise levels, permission, security levels, etc. The notification has been issued by Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Advisory for establishment

The notification read:

The managements of 3 Star & above Hotels, Clubs and Pubs who are going to conduct events/programmes should apply to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad for grant of permission to the undersigned well in advance i.e. at least (10) days before. The organiser will ensure that CCTV Cameras with recording facility is installed at all the entry & exit points of the establishment. CCTV Cameras will also be installed with a recording facility at parking places. Organisers & managements should provide adequate security guards for traffic Management and security/ access to their establishment Sound levels to be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. Not allow any firearms at the event No permission to minors at the events organised for couples and in Pubs and Bars. Strict warning to not allow the use of drugs or Narcotics and Psychotropic substances and if the management fails to prevent the same it would lead to the culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. The organiser should pay special attention on parking areas & other places where drugs are clandestinely sold. no display of fireworks.

The police have also asked these establishments to ensure 'decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures words has to be ensured by organisers' and has asked to make certain that there is no obscenity or nudity.

The police department across the country is on alert on New Years' Eve to ensure that law and order is followed across the country in terms of traffic movement as well.

