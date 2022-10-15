Last Updated:

Thane Police Arrests Autorickshaw Driver Who Molested & Dragged College Student

Reacting swiftly in a case wherein a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver, the Thane police have arrested the accused.

Ajay Sharma
Thane

A case of molestation was reported in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, October 14, when a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver. Reacting swiftly on the matter, the Thane police arrested the accused auto-rickshaw driver who has been identified as Katikadala alias Raju Abbayi.

It is pertinent to mention that after registering a case under Section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Thane police launched a manhunt against the accused auto-driver who flee from the spot. The manhunt culminated with the arrest of the accused from Navi Mumbai's Digha area. The police have also seized the rickshaw of the accused driver.

Thane molestation case

 In a shocking incident caught on camera, a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane. The girl was on her way to college early in the morning when an autorickshaw driver assaulted the woman.

In the video, it can be seen that the girl is walking on the footpath when the auto driver passed some remark, when she questioned him, he then grabbed her hand and tried to pull her, as per the police sources. The woman caught hold of him when the accused tried to escape. She was then dragged for about 500 metres with the three-wheeler as the driver didn't stop in an attempt to flee. She then fell and the accused driver managed to escape.

