'Thank You For Taking Care Of Everyone': Delhi Cop's Daughter Pens Heartfelt Letter

Vidhi Dhaka's letter lauding the efforts of the police department for their efforts during this time of crisis is winning hearts. A daughter of a Delhi Police head constable, Vidhi in the letter asked all the police personnel to take care of themselves amid the nationwide lockdown.

Vidhi, a student of Class 4, mentioned in the letter that she was very depressed when her father didn't return home for a few days. Later, she was frightened when she learnt that her father Anil Kumar Dhaka was in lockdown duty.

"You (My father) do not sleep at night. You come home very late and sometimes you don't come. So I, Vidhi Dhaka, daughter of HC Anil Kumar Dhaka, want to thank you (Police department) and your staff for taking care of everyone without thinking of your own lives," reads the letter.

When Anil Kumar Dhaka returned home after three-four days, he learnt about the letter. Vidhi asked him to give it to his senior.

Stay home and stay safe

Speaking to Republic TV, Vidhi said that she was a bit scared about her father. "My teachers told me to write a letter to those who were fighting against the coronavirus. My father is one of them. My father has to do his duty, hence he is out on roads for you. But I urge people to stay at home and stay safe with your family, my father and others are there to protect everyone," she said.

Her letter has made her father and the police department very proud. The handwritten letter was shared on Twitter by the DCP Delhi Police. They have thanked her for encouraging them.

