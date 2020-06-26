Three COVID-19 Care Centres Set Up For Mumbai Police Personnel And Their Families

As the coronavirus situation continues to worsen in Mumbai, three COVID care centres have been set up in Kalina, Marine Drive and Marol for the treatment of Mumbai police personnel and their families, officials said. The centres, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, come at the time when over 30 Mumbai police personnel died after contracting the lethal infection.

In all the COVID-19 centres, there are four beds in one room. Gaming facilities like carrom and chess have also been provided for the patients. In addition, a small library has also been set up. Doctors will be available round the clock to keep a check on the patients.

COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra Police force

At least 51 Maharashtra Police personnel, including two officers, have died of COVID-19 so far, a senior police official said on Wednesday. More than 4,000 personnel of the state police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus, he said. "So far, 51 police personnel, including two officers, have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state, a senior police official said. These include 34 personnel of the Mumbai Police force," he added.

Over 4,000 police personnel in the state have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease till now. Of these, more than 3,000 personnel have recovered from the viral infection, the official said. So far, there are 998 active cases in the state police force, including 104 officers, and all are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, 117 personnel of Mumbai fire brigade have also been tested positive for novel coronavirus till June 25, of which 80 have been discharged and 8 have succumbed to the virus.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day count of a whopping 4,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 1,47,741. The death toll rose to 6,931 after 192 succumbed to the illness, of which 109 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 83 are deaths from the previous period, the state health department said. The number of recoveries jumped by 3,661 in the last 24 hours to reach 77,453. As of June 25, there are 63,342 active cases in the state.

