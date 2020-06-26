'COVID-19 Condition In Delhi Worse Than Mumbai, CM Abdicated His Duties': BJP MP Lekhi

BJP MP and National Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and said that COVID-19 condition in the national capital "is worse than Maharashtra". Lekhi also accused Kejriwal of abdicating his duties towards the people of Delhi.

'He has abdicated his duties towards Delhi'

"COVID-19 condition in Delhi is worse than Maharashtra. We are competing with New York and other places where the situation was really bad. The government allowed liquor sale and we saw how people were violating norms. Delhi Chief Minister has abdicated his duties towards Delhi," Lekhi alleged, according to ANI.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also attacked Kejriwal on Thursday saying the national capital has now become 'international shame' due to mismanagement of the state government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. As Delhi became the worst-hit city by COVID-19 and surpassed the total tally of Mumbai, Swamy in an indirect reference to CM Kejriwal said that he wants Delhi to become "a shame of India". Subramanian Swamy had earlier also used the term 'Shree 420' to hit out at Kejriwal.

Delhi is an international shame in controlling Coronavirus cases. As an imbedded Naxalite, Shree 420 may want Delhi to become a shame of India. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 25, 2020

SOP modification for home isolation approved

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID-19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care for COVID-positive cases to save precious lives, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Thursday. He took to Twitter and said that the Health Department will deploy a robust surveillance mechanism for the same.

SDMA approved modification of SOP for home isolation for Covid patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for Covid positive cases to save precious lives. pic.twitter.com/tCGiNPX8hG — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 25, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on June 21 to further review and strengthen surveillance mechanism for COVID-positive cases in Delhi to prevent the spread of disease and provide timely medical care. He said it has been decided that all cases who test positive by rapid test for COVID-19 antigen will be examined by Medical Officer on duty at testing site to assess the severity of illness.

After Maharashtra, Delhi is worst-affected state or union territory in India with 70,390 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 26,588 are active, 41,437 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,365 persons have died.

(With agency inputs)