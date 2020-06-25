Mumbai Sees Surge In Recoveries; 2141 Discharged In 24 Hours And 1365 New COVID Cases

Witnessing a sudden surge in recoveries, Mumbai on Thursday reported 1365 new COVID-19 cases and 2141 recoveries. The city also saw 58 deaths taking its fatality toll upto 4080. Mumbai , which has now been overtaken by Delhi as the worst-hit city has seen 70,990 cases – of which 27,779 are active cases and 39,151 have recovered.

Mumbai: 2141 new recoveries

Earlier in the day, former CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that 1000 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai had still not been reported in the state's overall fatality toll. He mentioned that the state government had earlier shown 1328 additional deaths as part of a data reconciliation exercise after his letter dated June 15. According to him, the data pertaining to the COVID-19 patients who had died outside the hospitals had not come on record yet. Amid criticism about the handling of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana, a Central team led by Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health will visit these states from June 26-29.

BMC’s Mission Universal testing

Boosted by its Dharavi success, BMC has announced that it will procure 1 lakh antigen testing kits. Moreover, BMC has also urged private hospitals and offices to procure antigen test kits to test employees as the city reopens. The civic body has also allowed home tests with e-prescriptions and has changed its discharge policy aiming to free up its beds. As per the new discharge policy, instead of discharge mild/asymptomatic patients displaying no fever without tests, BMC will no test these cases on the fourth day and discharge if they test negative.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 756, while over 6005 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 20 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with doubling rate at 97 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 41 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.