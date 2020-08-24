Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Inaugurates COVID-19 Hospital In Ghaziabad

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a makeshift hospital in Ghaziabad on Saturday, August 22. The hospital marks a collaborative effort between the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the Central Institute of Building Research (CBIR), Roorkee.

One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of the clinical trial. We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by end of this year: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan https://t.co/saLgWS9uL7 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

The makeshift facility is completely air-conditioned and shall provide the patients with a clean environment along with high-class medical facilities. The hospital is equipped with various modern facilities like Paramonitors, Defibrillators, and ECG Machines and shall serve various purposes, including the treatment in the disaster management.

While addressing the public, Dr. Harsh Vardhan mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic which has slowly taken over the world to causing thousands of death across borders. Further, he lauded the achievements of the country and mentioned how the entire nation is successfully battling the virus. All the departments of the national government were appreciated by the leader.

"The NDRF soon will soon get recognition from the United Nations and be able to respond across the world under the UN Umbrella," said the minister while appreciating the efforts of the agency.

Earlier, in an interview with the ANI, the leader had mentioned that India has the lowest rate of fatality globally and the country's recovery rate is also one of the best.

"While most pundits across the world had predicted that the subcontinent might have more than 300 million cases by the time the month of August ends, the number of cases are even less than three million, of which, 2.2 million cases stand recovered", the minister has said. The Union Health Minister in the same interview had also lauded that the nation has got more than 1500 labs for testing.

The other guests to the event included Dr. Shankar C Mande, Director General of CSIR, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, CSIR, CBRI, and NDRF.

As of Monday, the tally of cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh had reached 1,87,781 of which 49,242 cases are active and 1,35, 613 people have been recovered. The total number of deaths stood at 2,926.

