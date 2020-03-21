DMRC Issues Revised Timings For Delhi Metro On March 23: Here Are All The Details

On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a press release revealing details about the timings of Delhi Metro for Monday, March 23. The Delhi Metro services will start from 6 am across originating stations of all Lines with a frequency of 20 minutes until 8 am. Only people involved in essential services such as hospitals, police, etc. will be allowed to enter the Metro stations from 6 to 8 am after the production of their identification cards. Thereafter, the common person can access the trains which will run at normal frequency until 10 am. However, the Metro trains will not be operational from 10 am to 4 pm except for those trains which are on the way to their destination stations.

Read: Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Slams Pak PM's Coronavirus Measures; Backs Delhi CM Kejriwal

Subsequently, the Metro services will function normally from 4 to 8 pm after which there will be no further services in the day. Meanwhile, the parking at the Metro stations will remain closed on March 23. As per the DMRC, the objective of the staggered timings is to ensure that the people involved in essential services can reach their workplace safely by maintaining social distancing. Moreover, normal passengers have been advised to use the Metro only if it is really essential.

According to the DMRC, it is the responsibility of the passengers to cooperate with the authorities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the 283 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India, 26 have been detected in Delhi.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Lockdown, All Delhi Malls To Be Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi government's steps to combat COVID-19

The Delhi government has already ordered the shutting of all educational institutions, cinema halls, weekly markets, and shopping malls. Buses and metros are being disinfected daily. On Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that only takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed. Furthermore, the social, cultural and political gathering of more than 20 people has been banned in the national capital. Addressing his first digital-only press briefing on Saturday, the Delhi CM observed that the possibility of a lockdown could not be ruled out. Moreover, he announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50% extra for the next month. 50% of the taxis, autos, and buses will be shut on Sunday due to the Janta Curfew.

Read: 'Nothing To Panic': Delhi CM Kejriwal, LG Discuss Measures To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal Reviews Measures To Fight Coronavirus; Shuts Malls, Gyms Till March 31