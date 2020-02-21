UP Police Reopens Noida-Faridabad Road After 69 Days Of Shutdown Amid Shaheen Bagh Talks

In a relief to Delhi commuters, Uttar Pradesh police have reopened the Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shut down due to the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests. But visuals show that barricades are still present at the site while allowing vehicular traffic. Police have particularly reopened the stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering.

Shaheen Bagh road 'partially' opened

Noida-Faridabad road has been reopened. It was shut for the last 69 days due to ongoing anti-CAA/NRC protest in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi https://t.co/zsV4kFoDlK pic.twitter.com/8sfks8e8LH — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Interlocutor admits chaos at Shaheen Bagh, reveals 'better' discipline expected on Friday

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Two days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde have not resulted in any breakthrough. Talking to the media, Ramachandran noted that it was a good interaction and that the women of Shaheen Bagh had shared their pain and anxiety with them. But she added," How can we talk if such a situation persists? The women told us that we have not been able to discipline the crowd."

On Monday, Supreme Court appointed advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to talk to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and try to persuade them on shifting the protest site, while hearing petitions seeking clearance of the Kalindi Kunj road which has remained blocked for over 60 days on account of the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, the apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such. Next hearing will be held on Monday.

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets have been a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP have supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue mainly led by Muslim women.

