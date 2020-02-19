Arvind Kejriwal Meets HM Amit Shah, Says 'There Was No Discussion On Shaheen Bagh'

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his at the latter's residence in Delhi. Taking to the microblogging site, Kejriwal termed the meeting as 'good' and 'fruitful'. Kejriwal also mentioned that they had a discussion on various issues related to the development of Delhi.

Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2020

Further speaking to the media Kejriwal said, "It was a good meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues. We agreed that the Central govt and Delhi govt need to work together for the development of Delhi. We will work together."

When asked if Home Minister Amit Shah and he discussed the matter of Shaheen Bagh during their meeting he said, "There was no discussion on that."

Interlocutors meet with Shaheen Bagh protesters

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court-appointed interlocuters senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran commenced talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Hegde stated that they had come to talk on the directions of the protesters. Thereafter, Ramachandran explained the SC order to the protesters.

She quoted SC 's observation that everyone had the right to protest. She clarified that this right was valid even as the apex court was hearing the legal challenge to the Citizenship Amendment Act. At the same time, she opined that citizens had a right to reach their workplace, hospital, and school on time.

Ramachandran stressed that other people should not be inconvenienced in the wake of the protests. Thereafter, the interlocutors requested a private discussion with the protesters in the absence of the media. However, some of the protesters insisted that the media should be allowed to stay.

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations started taking place at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led side registered a thumping victory.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party secured 53.57% of votes in the national capital and won on 62 seats out of the 70 constituencies in the assembly. BJP, on the other hand, who contested with their allies JD(U) and LJP secured nearly 40 per cent of votes and won eight seats. Congress, a party that has ruled the national capital for many years under the leadership of former CM Sheila Dikshit, won zero seats in the election with only 4.26 per cent of vote share.

