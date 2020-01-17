Manjinder Sirsa Slams Pakistan For Its Treatment Of Minorities, Explains Why CAA Is Needed

Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday pointed out an incident from Pakistan where a person named Wajid allegedly kidnapped a Hindu girl in Jacobabad. He said that the silent stance of India in this matter will only increase the "torture" on the Sikh and Hindu families in Pakistan. He added that the minorities in Pakistan look up to India to help them and the Citizenship Amendment Act is a "first ray of hope".

'Minorities in Pak expect a lot from India'

On Thursday, Sirsa had appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of human rights violation happening in Pakistan at a global level. He said that two girls from the Hindu community were kidnapped in Sindh province and Pakistan continues to harass the minorities and their system does not give any protection to them.

पाकिस्तान में कल फिर दो हिंदू लड़कियों को सिंध प्रोविंस से अगवा किया गया



वहाँ हिंदू सिख परिवारो पर अत्याचार जारी है क्योंकि उनका क़ानून और सिस्टम माइनॉरिटी को कोई सुरक्षा नही देता



Urging @AmitShah Ji to raise the issue of human rights violations happening in Pak at global level pic.twitter.com/mITgJtUXQY — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 16, 2020

Sirsa condemned Nankana Sahib Attack

The SAD leader on January 4, condemned the attack on Sikhs in Pakistan. Taking to the microblogging site, Sirsa said the Sikhs won't tolerate such attacks anymore and urged the Pakistan government to take strict action against the brutality. The attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan had triggered protests among Sikhs in India. While several Sikh groups went to protest outside Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi to condemn the attack, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with his counterpart in Islamabad Imran Khan since Sikh minorities in the country were feeling extremely unsafe and insecure.

