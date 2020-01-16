Amit Shah Arriving For CAA Outreach, Tejashwi Issues NPR-NRC Challenge To CM Nitish Kumar

Addressing Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Shah was coming to the state to "spew venom" and "sow hatred." Amit Shah is scheduled to address a massive rally as a part of the state's CAA outreach program in Vaishali in Bihar on Thursday. Reacting to this Yadav said that he "challenges" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to tell Shah that NPR will not be implemented in the state.

"I challenge Nitish Kumar to tell Amit Shah that he will not implement NPR in Bihar. Amit Shah has said that NPR is the first step of NRC. Nitish Kumar should not make a fool out of the public. He should call a special session of the assembly and pass a resolution against NPR. I will create awareness among the people and expose the BJP government," said Tejashwi Yadav.

On January 13, Opposition parties had carried out a protest outside Bihar Legislative Assembly against the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The Opposition MLAs, including RJD and CPI (ML) MLAs, held placards that read, "A resolution must be passed against NRC, NPR, and CAA in the state Assembly."

'Statements different from actions'

Earlier the RJD leader had hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement over NRC and stated that his statements are always different from his actions. For his part, Nitish Kumar had stated that there is 'no question of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State.'

However, Tejashwi shot back, "Your (Nitish Kumar) statements are always different from his actions. If they are not in favour of the CAA or NRC then he should have cleared to the house today that he will not allow the NPR process".

