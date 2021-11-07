Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur's Air Quality In 'poor' Category, AQI Reaches 270 Post Diwali

On Monday, residents of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, continued to breathe smoggy air, with the air quality remaining in the ‘poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) in Kanpur was 270, which was classified as 'poor,' with particle matter (PM) 2.5 being the predominant pollutant in the air, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The citizens of the city blamed the heavy layer of haze engulfing the entire city on the bursting of crackers during Diwali.

"The air has become so polluted that it’s getting difficult to breathe early in the morning. A layer of thick smog has covered the entire city due to the bursting of crackers," a local stated.

During the increase in pollution levels in various parts of the country following Diwali, doctors believe that the pollution may raise the risk of COVID-19 infections in the national capital and may also impede the development of young children's brains. Air pollution has caused major health difficulties, according to Dr Arunesh Kumar, the Head of Department (HOD) of Pulmonology at Paras Hospital in Gurugram. He also cautioned about the risk of inclination in the COVID-19 cases owing to pollution and winter air.

Health expert says people with chronic diseases, kids vulnerable to poor AQI

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Hospital, expressed worry about the impact of pollution on people, particularly children. "Air pollution is not only affecting lungs but also other parts of the body. Each person who has some chronic problems like heart disease will suffer hugely. Pollution directly affects the breathing of a person where you are taking in all these toxins to your lungs. Then they set up a full reaction in your body where your blood pressure can go up, your heartbeat can go up if you are already suffering from a condition of heart attacks," Dr Trehan told news agency ANI.

The health expert advocated for immediate and definite action to address the recurring issue and stated that it must be resolved. "This is happening year after year and around this time every year, we have a discussion like this. But unfortunately, it has never been corrected or addressed. Decisive action needed to be taken so that does not happen again. Because when you are exposed to something like this, and people suffer, that damage is permanent," he noted.

(with inputs from ANI)

