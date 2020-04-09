Vashi's APMC Market Partially Shut From April 11 Over COVID-19 Spread In Navi Mumbai

In massive development, sources report on Thursday, that authorities have ordered to shut vegetables, fruits, and onion and potato markets at Vashi’s APMC will remain shut from 11th April till further orders, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) - Mumbai's largest wholesale market in Vashi was reopened on March 25, immediately after the lockdown was imposed. Currently, Mumbai which has seen the highest number of cases - 713, has amounted to Maharashtra's tally of 1135 Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases.

BMC shuts all vegetable & fruit shops in two wards after 'containment violation' by people

APMC shut amid COVID-19

BMC seals area around Maha CM Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' after suspected COVID case

Trucks offloaded in Vashi

On March 28, Republic TV had reported that several trucks have offloaded, replenishing the supplies for groceries, oil, vegetables at the APMC, which had suffered from a shortage previously. But due to no storage facilities available, several trucks had been stranded at the APMC since March 20. The government, which has ensured the supply of essential services throughout the lockdown had opened the two largest markets in the city Dadar and Byculla.

The trucks carrying vegetables and fruits are offloaded at the APMC yard every day between 2 AM and 11 AM, but had not been able to store their produce. Visuals from the market's yard show that there is no shortage of supply as trucks are seen offloading sacks of vegetables like onion, cauliflower, etc. While there were reports of supply shortage on March 25, the wholesale yard's stock had been replenished on March 38. The entire yard is seen with several trucks filled with produce - stranded, unable to transport the goods to the city's markets.

Coronavirus: Trucks filled with fruits & vegetables offloaded at Navi Mumbai's APMC market

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same, witnessing the highest cases -1135, with 72 deaths.

BMC appoints 'Containment officer' for each of Mumbai's 241 COVID-19 containment zones