Wadia Hospital Crisis: CM Uddhav Holds Meeting, Says 'hospital Will Continue To Function'

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that the Wadia Hospital in Parel would continue to function normally. It has a capacity of around 800 beds and caters to the needy people. Mentioning that he had chaired a meeting of top officials such as Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Thackeray reiterated that there was no cause for concern.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “No one should worry about Wadia Hospital. Wadia Hospital will continue to function. I took a meeting today. Wadiaji himself was present. Along with him, the Chief Secretary, BMC chief, Ajit Pawar, the local MLA Ajay Choudhari, the mayor and other important officials were present.”

The current crisis

The Wadia Hospital was originally started as a part of a charity to cater to the Wadia Group’s textile workers. It signed an agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government in 2010. Thereafter, it became dependent on government funds to a large extent. In late 2019, the BMC reportedly formed a committee to evaluate the affairs of the hospital and found irregularities.

Subsequently, the hospital stopped receiving funds to sustain its operations. As a result, over 300 patients were discharged by the hospital. Moreover, the hospital staff commenced protests seeking the payment of their pending salaries. MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila joined the protesters on Monday.

'CM has decided to set up a committee'

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar revealed that the CM had decided to set up a committee to examine the alleged irregularities at the Wadia hospital. At the same time, she said that Rs.46 crore would be released by the state government. Pednekar opined that the hospital would resume the suspended services as soon as the funds were released. As per sources, important decisions in this matter could be taken by the CM within 10 days.

Kishori Pednekar said, "The chief minister has decided to set up a committee to look into the alleged irregularities at Wadia hospital. He however also offered relief for the hospital by ordering transfer of Rs.46 crore so that the suspended services can be started again. We will start the suspended services as soon as we get the money.”

(With agency inputs)

