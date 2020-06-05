COVID-19: Walkthrough Temperature Scanner Installed At Civil Station In Ernakulam, Kerala

In a bid to contain the coronavirus infection, a walkthrough temperature scanner was installed at the Civil Station in Ernakulam as a part of preventive measures. The Civil Station Ernakulam has become the first in Kerala to set up a walkthrough temperature scanner to check people.

The scanner is installed by the Cameo Automations company at the Civil Station, which costs Rs.1.5 lakhs, under the direction of the District Collector. The walkthrough scanner detects the faces of those passing through it and simultaneously reads the body temperature. In case of an abnormality in the body temperature, an alarm goes off.

The temperature scanner was inaugurated by Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Thursday, along with Minister VS Sunil Kumar. ''This is working successfully. We are considering to install such scanners in other major office complexes in the Ernakulam district," Suhas told reporters.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

In the highest single-day spike, Kerala on Thursday reported 94 positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths in the state taking the infection count to 1,588 and fatalities to 14. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Palakkad native Meenakshi Ammal, Shabnaz (Malappuram), and Xavier (Kollam) succumbed and were tested positive for the deadly virus.

"Of the 94 new cases in the state today, 47 came to the state from abroad, 37 from other states, and seven contracted the disease through contact," Vijayan said. He also informed that 39 people were cured today. "A total of 1,70,065 people are under observation in the state out of which, 1,487 are in hospital," he said.

He also said out of the 37 cases from other states, 23 came from Maharashtra, eight from Tamil Nadu, three from Delhi, two from Gujarat and one from Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agency)