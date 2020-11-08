Watch: Amid Third Wave Of COVID, Long Queue Seen Outside Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

As the third wave of COVID-19 grips Delhi, shocking visuals emerged from city's Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday evening. A miles-long queue was seen outside the Delhi metro station, as passengers gathered outside, waiting for their turn to enter inside. The long queue outside the metro station snaked around the Connaught Place circle as people waited in patience, with little-to-no social distancing in sight.

As per the authorities, passengers are now required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry and frisking point itself, which has turned out to be a time-consuming and tedious process. The thermal screening is being done manually by the official using ‘Thermal guns’.

#WATCH Delhi: Long queue of passengers seen outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station as they wait for their turn to enter the station.



Passengers required to undergo thermal screening & hand sanitisation at entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening done manually by ‘Thermal guns’. pic.twitter.com/vIAnv6QeNV — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

MHA advises caution on metro travel in Delhi

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry attributed the surge in the Coronavirus cases in Delhi to the ongoing festive season, remarking that there was a 'laxity' in adhering to the principles of COVID-19. Amid the surging cases, the Union Home Ministry also suggested that Metro travel in Delhi needed to be strictly monitored in accordance with the SOPs that had been issued.

“The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe Covid behaviour,” the Ministry said in a statement. “It was emphasised in the meeting that Metro travel in Delhi should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been issued in this regard,” the MHA added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday announced that the National Capital had hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 with the third wave being the worst so far in terms of daily rise in cases and deaths per day. Delhi recorded 6,953 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Saturday. It also marked 79 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in over four months, officials said.

