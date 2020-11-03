COVID-19: Home Ministry Calls For Regulation In Metro Travel As Cases Surge In Delhi

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday attributed the surge in the Coronavirus cases in Delhi to the ongoing festive season, remarking that there was a certain 'laxity' in adhering to the principles of COVID-19. Amid the surging cases, the Union Home Ministry also suggested that Metro travel in Delhi needed to be strictly monitored in accordance with the SOPs that had been issued.

“The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe Covid behaviour,” the Ministry said in a statement. “It was emphasised in the meeting that Metro travel in Delhi should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been issued in this regard,” the MHA added.

The Ministry also recommended rigorous RT-PCR testing in sensitive zones such as restaurants, markets and salons to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Union Home Secretary Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Earlier this week, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the situation of COVID-19 in a meeting which was attended by Dr V.K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, ICMR and Union Health Ministry officials, Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officers of Delhi government.

The Delhi government officials made a presentation on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi that is witnessing the third surge in COVID-19 cases. The Delhi government contended that the recent surge is due to the festive season which has witnessed a greater movement of people. The government said it is focusing on testing, contact tracing and treatment as the new COVID cases and total active cases have been increasing.

Delhi recorded 5,664 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of cases to 392,370. Apart from this, 51 new fatalities were reported, as per the Delhi government health bulletin. The national capital has recorded 352,635 new recoveries, as per the bulletin. Over 44,623 tests were conducted with the positivity rate shooting up to 12.7 per cent - up from an average of 5.3% recorded for the week ending October 8.

(With Agency Inputs)

