With 1132 New Cases, Mumbai's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 17,917; 46 More Deaths

With 1132 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 19, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,31,542. At present, there are 17,917 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,06,057 after 864 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 46 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,265. 39 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

6,71,888 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 18. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.78% from August 12-August 18. As of August 18, 3846 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,437 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,359, 1,084, and 1,818 respectively.

While there are 575 active containment zones currently, 5,493 buildings have been sealed. 4,759 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 3,306 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 89 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 80%.

Fadnavis calls for more COVID-19 testing in Mumbai

On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to increase COVID-19 testing in Mumbai amid the rising fatality rate. He recalled that an average of 6574 samples was tested for novel coronavirus daily in the month of July with a corresponding fatality rate of 4.91%. On the other hand, Fadnavis pointed out that the first 17 days of August witnessed 7009 tests being conducted every day with an increased fatality rate of 5.40%.

Mentioning that Mumbai's fatality rate was consistently over 5% as against India's fatality rate of 1.92%, he contended that the testing numbers were very low. At present, Maharashtra's fatality rate is 3.35%. Thereafter, the former Maharashtra CM lamented that Mumbai has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 19.72% in comparison to the country's positivity rate of 8.81%. He stressed the need to focus on testing, identifying patients, and keeping citizens safe.

