Mumbai: Artist Creates Ganesha Idol With In-built Hand Sanitiser

With the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, an artist from Ghatkopar, Mumbai has created a “sanitiser Ganesha idol". The special idol, which was made keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, disperses sanitiser to the devotees. According to news agency ANI, the idol has a sensor which enables it to detect and disperse sanitiser to everyone who places his or her beneath the idol.

'Lord's weapon'

The idol was created by Nitin Ramdas Chaudhary, who is an artist at Pranjal Arts Centre. Chaudhary, who makes unique and innovative Ganesha Idols every year, came up with the idea of ‘sanitiser dispenser idol’ due to the health crisis in the country. He said that despite government’s efforts, the wrath of COVID-19 wasn’t showing a sign of relief.

“Since we believe that Lord Ganesha solves all our problems, I have used sanitizers in the weapon of idol. It symbolizes that lord Ganesha will distance the virus from us,” he told ANI.

The idol automatically disperses sanitiser every time devotees arrive for darshan. Talking about his business, the artist added that though the demand for Ganesha Idols had reduced owing to the pandemic, people were attracted by unique idols.

"I have fitted in 2-3 idols, but booking continues. We get orders from different places such as Goa, Kolkata, etc. Customers can book the idols online and it will be transported to them, they don't have to come here," he said.

He also revealed that all the materials used in making the idols were hard to find adding that he had to get them from different parts of the country which was a problem. “But I was determined to make the sanitiser Ganesha idols. I have also installed lights in the idol which can be operated through a remote," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

