Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 'Arogya Mela', Distributes Health Equipment Among Children

In a bid to spread health awareness among its people in Lucknow, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Arogya Mela' on March 1.

'Create awareness about cleanliness'

At the inauguration ceremony of the mela, CM Adityanath specified that the motive behind the it was to create awareness about the need to keep oneself clean. He also urged young students of schools and colleges to get themselves vaccinated at a primary health care center to protect themselves from communicable diseases.

He also said that the event will be held for over a month till March 31. "Starting today, the program will run till March 31. The state government has taken forward this programme through a massive campaign, which includes vaccination, sanitation, the supply of pure drinking water and training," said Adityanath at the event.

READ: US Health Official: America Could See Similar Death Rate To China If Coronavirus Spreads

Mela gives access to Ayushmann Bharat

Announcing its feat, CM yogi proclaimed that its government through this initiative has combatted deadly diseases on a large scale and had reduced the death toll by almost 90 per cent. "Now we have succeeded in reducing the disease by 56-60 per cent and reducing the death toll by 90 per cent," he said.

He also said that thorough this programme the people will be given access to the golden card of Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme introduced by the government of India which provides health coverage to the poor and the vulnerable.

Assuring the people, CM further said that if the representatives ensure their full participation and cooperation to make this Mela a success, then the diseases can be controlled to a large extent in the state. Hoping for a roaring success of the Mela, CM Yogi also distributed health equipment to diferently-abled children present at the event.

READ: Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana: PM Modi To Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Arogya Mela

Held every Sunday of the week, the 'Arogya Mela' is aimed at providing health benefits to the poor and underprivileged in the city of Lucknow. Under this program, all citizens attending the fair are given health tests and provided with permissible medicines. Besides these health-related counseling tables are also set up during the Mela while people are also made aware of the importance of family welfare, vaccination and the need to remain clean.

READ: Bhim Army Chief Takes On UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says They 'will Pay For Each Crime'