Thundershowers Forecast Till June 5, Karnataka CM Acts Quick As Monsoon Lands In Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting on Saturday with cabinet ministry and state officials to begin precautionary measures in view of the arrival of the rainy season in Bengaluru.

"With the onset of monsoon rains on Saturday, I have instructed the people of Bengaluru Metropolitan area to hold a meeting with officials and take all necessary precautions. Ministers, legislators, BBMP and police officials attended the meeting," tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada.

READ | Donald Trump To Postpone G7 Meeting After Pitching For 'in-person Meet' Amid Coronavirus

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Warns 'this Is Not 1962' Amid Indo-China Border Tensions

Yediyurappa also appealed to the people on the do's and don'ts in the monsoon season. It has been raining every day in the city throughout the week, with many trees being uprooted and blocking the roads. A few trees even fell on cars and vehicles owing to the ferocity of the rain, however, there were no casualties reported. The city's administration has deployed people for the clearing of roads and restoration works. The Met department has forecast thundershowers till June 5 in Bengaluru.

6days in a row it rained like clock work. https://t.co/lkCku9IUTJ — Riddhi Sengupta (@sengupta_riddhi) May 30, 2020

Bengaluru weather department has tweeted that rains will gradually pick up in coastal and ghat regions of Karnataka from Monday.

Formation of a weather system likely off #Karnataka coast tomorrow..



From Monday :

Rains to gradually pick up in coastal and ghat regions of #Karnataka

Thunderstorms over south-interiors to reduce#Monsoon2020 Onset in south #karnataka likely in coming week! https://t.co/AIWpBi8DEd — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) May 30, 2020

READ | BCCI Nominates Rohit Sharma For Khel Ratna; Ishant, Shikhar & Deepti For Arjuna Award

READ | Maharashtra: CM Thackeray Asks Varsities To Find Ways To Prioritise Education, Hold Exams