'India can Become Self-reliant In 5 Years If Everyone Uses Swadeshi Products': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made an appeal to the people of India to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same. He said that if every Indian take a pledge to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the democracy of the country can become self-sufficient in five years.

मैं देश की जनता से भी अपील करता हूं कि आप देश में बने उत्पादों को अधिक से अधिक उपयोग में लायें व अन्य लोगों को भी इसके प्रति प्रोत्साहित करें। हर भारतीय अगर भारत में बने उत्पादों (स्वदेशी) का उपयोग करने का संकल्प ले तो पांच वर्षों में देश का लोकतंत्र आत्मनिर्भर बन सकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

Amit Shah also announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. "This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from June 1," Shah tweeted.

'Go vocal for local'

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel Coronavirus outbreak has taught the people the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain.

"In times of crisis, this local has fulfilled our demand, this local has saved us. Local is not just the need, it is our responsibility also," he said in his address to the nation. The Prime Minister said from Tuesday, every Indian has to become "vocal for their local", not only to buy local products but also to promote them proudly.

The Prime Minister said that time has taught Indians that "we must make the local as a mantra of our life".

"The global brands were sometimes also very local like this. But when people started using them, started promoting them, branding them, felt proud of them, they became global from local products," he said. PM Modi said he is confident that the country can do this.

