PM Modi's '5 Pillars Of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Emphasised By I&B Min Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India). Taking to Twitter, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said that the five pillars mentioned by the Prime Minister will lead India to be self-reliant. In his 33-minutes address to the nation on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister had said that

to achieve a self-reliant India, the focus should be on Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography, and Demand.

Further explaining the terms, the Prime Minister said that economy will bring a quantum jump in not incremental change, infrastructure will herald a modern India, the system will bring India to the forefront in the 21st century's technology-driven world, vibrant demography will strengthen capacity and demand will optimise usage linked to supply chains.

PM Modi's announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package with an aim to make India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar). According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. The details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity and laws. PM Modi also said that a self-reliant India should be vocal about local so that it can be global. About lockdown extension, he said that citizens will be informed about the new guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 before May 18.



