Kamal Haasan Welcomes PM Modi's Economic Package, Awaits Details With Hopes For Poor

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation said that he agrees on two things with the Prime Minister. Mentioning those things, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said that the poor are suffering the most in the crisis and being self-reliant is the future.

'We all agree on 2 things with you'

Haasan welcomed the economic package and added that he will watch out for the details to see how the poorest of the country get their due at last.

We all agree on 2 things with you Mr. Prime Minister. @PMOIndia .The poor are suffering the most in this crisis and being self reliant is the future.While we welcome the economic package, I will watch out for the details to see how the poorest of my country get their due atlast. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2020

PM Modi announces economic package

In a big push to revive the Coronavirus-hit economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the COVID-19 crisis has provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

Apart from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assistance, the government had last month announced a Rs 1.74 lakh crore package to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security. In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister also said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown which will be very different from the earlier three phases. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

About the financial package, the Prime Minister said it will be around 10% of the GDP and "will play an important role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (self-reliant India campaign), adding that the "announcements made by the government so far, the decisions of the RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crores".

The special economic package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws, and will be for "our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry", PM Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)