Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy Meets Investment And Promotion Board, Emphasises On Job Creation

Amid the COVID-19 crisis as the consequential lockdown dilutes, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to focus on facilitating the industries to start on time with the focus on industrial parks and clusters. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting with the State Investment and Promotion Board on Friday, laid down the process of setting up new industries.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, any new proposal for setting up industries must go to the State Pollution Control Board, which will seek the advice of experts to look for recommendations on the proposal. The investors will then have an interactive session with Investment Board officials who will issue the Industrial policies. Thereafter, looking into the company credentials, the state administration with grant permission under a single-window system.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the government will provide the industries with land, water, power, and manpower in addition to proactive measures. The government will also suggest locations to the industrial parks and clusters, keeping in mind the preservation of environment, as Industries must generate employment for future generations but at the same time, they should be environment friendly too.

All of these factors should be taken into consideration while drafting the new Industrial policy, said the chief minister in the review meeting. Targeting the previous government for its alleged inaction on such issues and speaking of the current government's proactive approach, Reddy said, "The previous government talked tall but has not clear dues to a tune of Rs 4,000 crores towards incentives. We have cleared Rs 450 crores to MSMEs in the first tranche and will pay the remaining soon. 75 percent reservations should be provided to locals and youth are being trained to become skilled manpower."

(With ANI inputs)

