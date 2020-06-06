EAM Jaishankar Holds Virtual Meeting With Nicaragua FM, Reviews Bilateral Cooperation

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a virtual meeting with Denis Moncada Colindres, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua wherein the two leaders reviewed cooperation between the two countries. Thanking Colindres's Ministerial colleagues dealing with Health, Energy, and Investment for joining the meeting, Jaishankar said that India is looking forward to more partnerships with these domains. 'Will continue to work closely in global forums,' he added.

EAM holds a telephonic conversation with FM E.P. Chet Greene

EAM Jaishankar further informed that he discussed cooperation between two countries, in the field of education, health and training during a conversation with FM E.P. Chet Greene of Antigua And Barbuda. He further said that the two countries will work together for economic recovery incurred due to the Coronavirus challenge.

"Appreciated the talk this evening with FM E.P. Chet Greene of #AntiguaAndBarbuda. Discussed our cooperation in education, health and training. Have repurposed India-UNDP resources to meet the #COVID challenge. Will work together for economic recovery," said EAM in a tweet.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to Jerome Xavier Walcott, Barbados for taking care of stranded Indians, including cruise liner staff. Taking to Twitter he said: "Thanked FM Jerome Xavier Walcott Barbados for taking care of stranded Indians, including cruise liner staff. Discussed the need to support small vulnerable economies in face of #COVID challenge. Appreciated his warm words for India's pharmaceutical industry," said EAM.

