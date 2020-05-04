Centre's Covid Relief: 2.9 MT Foodgrains; 45 Million Cylinders; 627 Million Beneficiaries

On Monday, the Central government released a list of the COVID-19 relief it has distributed to each and every state for the benefits of the needy amid the national lockdown. The data is provided for a period of one month, under various schemes. This also included money-value of benefits and items extended to migrant labourers among others. As per the document, a total of 2.7 million tonnes of foodgrains, 187,000 tonnes of pulses, and 45 million cylinders have been distributed to a total of 627 million beneficiaries as COVID relief.

Here is the COVID-19 relief distribution data:

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 42,533 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 11,707 patients have been cured while 1373 casualties have been reported. On May 3, Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan stated that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world. He also mentioned that over 10,000 individuals had recovered from the novel coronavirus and been discharged from hospitals. Furthermore, Dr. Harsh Vardhan highlighted that the country's rate of doubling cases had improved to 12 days.

Lockdown extended

The Centre announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc. shall remain prohibited in all the zones. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am will not be allowed. Also, persons above the age of 65, persons having comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 have been directed to stay at home.