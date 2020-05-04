Salman Khan, Jacqueline, others' teamwork to put essentials in villagers' carts, watch

Numerous Indians are stuck in various parts of the country after the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. Salman Khan has also been one who has not been able to head back to his home in Mumbai and is currently at his farmhouse at Panvel, on the outskirts of the city. The actor is accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, close friend Iulia Vantur, his sisters, among others.

Despite not being home, Salman has been trying his best to help all those suffering due to the lockdown. After donating to the daily wage workers of the film industry, the Tere Naam star helped out the villagers near his farmhouse. Th 54-year-old was not alone in this endeavour and all his close one joined in, as evident in the video that he posted on social media.

Salman is seen leading the way as they passed on sacks of daily essentials in the form of a chain, to put it into the villagers’ carts, tractors and jeeps. The entire initiative seems to have taken time too, as the group starts in the evening and ends towards the night, as they are also seen waving the villagers off in the dark.

The actor conveyed his gratitude to all who donated.

Watch the video here

Salman has been making headlines for his strong views amid the lockdown. From fuming at the lockdown violators to praising his fans for praying from home amid the lockdown, his posts have gone viral. Some of the light-hearted moments like feeding grass to his horse or Jacqueline snapping him during his workout too was loved by the fans.

The Dabangg star deposited funds into the accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry, a task he plans to do for three months in total.

