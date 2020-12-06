Centre To Set Up 'Export Promotion Council' For Boosting Exports Of AYUSH Products

In order to give a boost to alternative medical system AYUSH, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of AYUSH have decided to join hands to set up an 'Export Promotion Council' to boost exports of the traditional medicines.

As per a statement by the AYUSH Ministry, this decision was taken by Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik in a joint review held via video-conference on December 4. The event was attended by nearly 50 industry and trade leaders from the AYUSH Sector and more than 2,000 stake-holders through live streaming on virtual platforms.

"Secretary AYUSH initiated the discussions with a presentation on the action taken on the recommendations of the previous meeting by the Ministry of AYUSH. He also briefed about the various other initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH to mitigate the COVID19 situation and to promote AYUSH industry. He spoke about the emerging opportunities for promotion of AYUSH sector and listed a few hurdles that deserved attention," as per a statement by the Ministry.

During the virtual review, Shripad Naik highlighted how the AYUSH Sector had played a frontline role during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The protection offered by the AYUSH systems to the common people during the pandemic time neutralised the scepticism that many people had about the efficacy of the medicines and products offered by these systems," he remarked.

The meeting also noted that the growth in the exports of AYUSH products in recent months directly reflected their growing popularity in many countries. Stressing the need to work on the branding of AYUSH products, the leaders noted that AYUSH will figure appropriately in the “Brand India” activities being undertaken currently. "The standardisation of the HS codes related to export will be considered on priority as a step to promote exports," as per the release.

(Image credits- PTI)

