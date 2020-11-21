Srinagar: AYUSH & BSF Organise COVID-19 Awareness Camp; Distribute Immunity-boosting Meds

In a bid to provide immunity to people against the pandemic, Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine (AYUSH) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday organised a COVID-19 awareness camp. This awareness camp was organised by the 33 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) in association with AYUSH Ministry at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. During this camp, the local people were given free immunity-boosting medicines.

READ | 13 Bangladeshis Apprehended While Crossing Over To India: BSF

AYUSH Ministry & BSF organizes COVID-19 awareness camp

Commanding Officer Pramendra Kumar said, "Pandemic has become a challenge for us. People are still dying of it. We have to take precautions and follow guidelines till there is a vaccine. We have to work to enhance our immunity. So we have organised a camp to create awareness and tell people ways to improve immunity."

READ | Pak Used Heavy Artillery During Friday's Shelling In J&K: BSF Officer

Commanding Officer of 33 BN BSF Pramendra Kumar told ANI that this pandemic has created havoc in the world and has also become a major challenge for many people. Pointing towards the fact that many people are still dying due to Coronavirus, Kumar urged people to take all necessary precautions and also follow the guidelines until there is a vaccine. He also said that people will have to work to enhance their immunity.

READ | 'AYUSH To Soon Become Mainstream Treatment Globally,' Says MoS Shripad Naik

While giving details of the COVID-19 awareness camp, Dr Saeed from the department said that the doctors at the camp made people aware of immunity-boosting practices during winters. "We have distributed medicines to over 11 lakh people across the Union territory," he added. Dr Saeed also informed that people from different areas came to this awareness camp and got free medicines. Mohammad Badhshah, a local resident, said the government should organise such camps regularly.

A total of 661 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

COVID-19 outbreak in Jammu & Kashmir

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, Jammu & Kashmir so far has recorded over 1,03,581 positive cases, out of which 96,392 have successfully recovered while 1,604 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 572 new cases, 7 deaths and 568 recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 5,585.

READ | ‘Infinity Ride 2020’: Special Cycle Expedition From Kashmir To Kanyakumari Flagged Off

(With ANI inputs)