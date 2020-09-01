Chidambaram Slams Govt Over GDP Fall, Says 'will Take Months To Register Positive Growth'

Attacking the government over a sharp decline in the GDP numbers, Congress leader P Chidambaram said that it will take months for India's economy to register positive growth. On Monday, the government data revealed that the Indian economy had contracted by 23.9% in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21).

'A matter of shame to the government'

The former Finance Minister, speaking through video conferencing at a press conference, said that the decline meant that "about one-quarter of the gross domestic output as on June 30, 2019, has been wiped out in the last 12 months. Another way of looking at it is, since the end of 2019-20, the gross domestic output has fallen by about 20%"

Of the world’s major and advanced economies, India’s economy declined more than any other country’s except the economy of the United States.



What does that tell us? That Mr Modi stands second only to Mr Trump in terms of incompetent economic mismanagement. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 31, 2020

He pointed out that agriculture, forestry and fishing are the only sectors which have grown in the quarter while a "sharp decline" has been noticed in manufacturing, construction, trade, hotels, and transport among others.

India's GDP crashes to -23.9% for Q1

"The estimates do not come as a surprise to us. They should be a matter of surprise to the government that was seeing 'green shoots' on several days during the first quarter. They should also be a matter of shame to the government that did nothing -- literally nothing -- to cushion the fall by taking suitable fiscal and welfare measures," he said, adding, "but we know that the Modi government has no shame and will not acknowledge its mistakes."

READ | Congress jumps to attack as Indian Army thwarts China in Eastern Ladakh; mocks Centre

"It will take many months before the economy turns the corner and registers positive growth. The inaction and ineptitude of the government give us no hope that we will see light at the end of the tunnel at any time soon," he further said.

READ | Congress complains at being ignored by Sena, NCP; Poster war begins between MVA allies

The provisional estimates of GDP were released on Monday for the quarter April-June 2020. The contraction by 23.9% of the Indian economy in April to June quarter (Q1 FY21), marks the first contraction in more than 40 years as COVID-19 pandemic compressed consumer demand and private investments, government data revealed. The National Statistical Office (NSO) said gross value added (GVA) came in at minus 22.8%.

READ | Congress demands probe against Sandip Ssingh over alleged links with BJP & Sushant case

READ | 'What about before COVID-19?': Chidambaram slams FM Sitharaman over 'Act of God' remark

(With agency inputs)