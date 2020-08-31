Congress Complains At Being Ignored By Sena, NCP; Poster War Begins Between MVA Allies

BJP leader on Ram Kadam on Monday shared posters reportedly put up by the Shiv Sena which highlighted the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's achievements. However, he pointed out that the posters had images of Shiv Sena leaders and the NCP leaders but not Congress, which is a part of the coalition government in the state.

Poster war between MVA coalition parties

Irked by this, besides the poster put up in Thane, the Congress party has put up another one in the Marathi language which roughly translates to, "The government consists of three parties, so why the name of only two parties mentioned? If Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would not have supported this coalition then how the 'Thackeray Sarkar' would have come to power?" Ram Kadam said that due to the quarrelling among these three parties, the Maharashtra state has been into disorder. Another BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also took a dig at the MVA government's poster war

Shiv Sena warns ally Congress

This comes as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said stopping Rahul Gandhi from taking over leadership of Congress will lead to "extinction" of the grand old party. In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might.

Referring to the letter by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi on having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, Raut wondered who is stopping these leaders from being active. "Activeness to stop Rahul Gandhi will be instrumental in destroying the party and lead to its extinction," Raut said. Having a non-Gandhi as Congress president is a good idea, but no one in those 23 has that capability, said Raut.

Earlier, Sena had said that if Congress leaders in Maharashtra revolt against the MVA government, BJP will take undue advantage of the situation. It also added that though Uddhav Thackeray is capable of tackling the political chaos, the responsibility to pacify the Congress leaders lies with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

